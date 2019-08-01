Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $8.83 Million Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up 2.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Paycom Software worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,878,000 after buying an additional 12,749 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total transaction of $522,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $410,014.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,747 shares of company stock worth $6,546,721 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.10. 239,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.63. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $100.87 and a 12 month high of $246.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.50.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 39.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.29.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

