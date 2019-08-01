Dillon & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 6.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Stryker from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

NYSE SYK traded up $4.07 on Thursday, reaching $213.85. 10,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,758. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.08. The company has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In other news, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $380,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $871,188.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,221,459. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.