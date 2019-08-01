Dillon & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 78.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,693 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 89.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,422 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the first quarter worth about $637,066,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the first quarter worth about $226,613,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the first quarter worth about $202,076,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Celgene in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,113,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CELG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $93.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,685. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $98.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

