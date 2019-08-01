Dignity (DIG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $106,210.00

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Dignity has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Dignity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. Dignity has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $106,210.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00284092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.21 or 0.01429740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00115010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021303 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About Dignity

Dignity’s genesis date was February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. The official website for Dignity is cryptobontix.com . Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix

Buying and Selling Dignity

Dignity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

