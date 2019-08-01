Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Announces Earnings Results

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter.

Shares of DHIL traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.31. 20,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,148. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.36. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $132.51 and a 52 week high of $194.27. The stock has a market cap of $472.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

