Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Shares Up 3.1%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.50, 519 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53.

Diageo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.