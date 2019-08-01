Devro’s (DVO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DVO. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Devro in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Monday.

Shares of DVO opened at GBX 206.15 ($2.69) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41. The company has a market capitalization of $342.25 million and a PE ratio of 27.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 208.16. Devro has a 12 month low of GBX 150.80 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 222 ($2.90).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Devro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.22%.

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

