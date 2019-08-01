Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 8,100 ($105.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 6,300 ($82.32) to GBX 6,900 ($90.16) in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,239.41 ($94.60).
Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 6,317 ($82.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,449.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
