Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 8,100 ($105.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 6,300 ($82.32) to GBX 6,900 ($90.16) in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,239.41 ($94.60).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 6,317 ($82.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,449.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Christopher Sinclair purchased 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,375 ($83.30) per share, with a total value of £68,595 ($89,631.52). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 13,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,143 ($80.27), for a total value of £841,652.43 ($1,099,767.97).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

