Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 209 ($2.73) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 144 ($1.88) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 185.06 ($2.42).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 150.08 ($1.96) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 188.30 ($2.46). The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.28%.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 109,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69), for a total value of £140,741.58 ($183,903.80). Also, insider Nick Read acquired 387,888 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £484,860 ($633,555.47).

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

