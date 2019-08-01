Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 320 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 320 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 320 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 324 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 249 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 270 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 315 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 282.87.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

