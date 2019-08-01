Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €6.40 Price Target

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €6.40 ($7.44) target price from Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €4.70 ($5.47) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.37 ($8.57).

Shares of ETR KCO traded up €0.54 ($0.63) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €5.04 ($5.85). The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.49. Kloeckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a fifty-two week high of €10.09 ($11.73). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.83.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

