Dether Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Dether has a total market cap of $275,894.00 and $95.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last week, Dether has traded down 45.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $600.16 or 0.05776806 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00045806 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000188 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000946 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Dether

Dether is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official website is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.