Destination Wealth Management Takes Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSK. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research note on Friday, May 24th. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

