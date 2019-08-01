Destination Wealth Management Takes $119,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,117,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,826 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,653,000. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,432,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,780,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,269,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,252,000 after acquiring an additional 163,439 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

