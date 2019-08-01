Destination Wealth Management Has $33,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 115,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $3,232,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 697,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,511,264 shares in the company, valued at $67,176,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,033,066 shares of company stock worth $30,932,896. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

