Destination Wealth Management Has $314,000 Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $274,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 142,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 65,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $451,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $146,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,598 shares of company stock worth $752,989. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.14. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.60%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

