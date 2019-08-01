Destination Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $29,186,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,058,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,051,000 after purchasing an additional 504,837 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $32,993,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,528,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,932,000 after purchasing an additional 373,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.2% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,266,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,062,000 after purchasing an additional 348,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $84.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. TheStreet lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

In other news, SVP Marcia E. Backus acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,016.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.61 per share, with a total value of $203,401.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,131.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 80,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,851. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

