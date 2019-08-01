Destination Wealth Management Acquires 3,260 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2,629.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

