Desire Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Desire has traded 121.8% higher against the dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Desire has a market capitalization of $39,434.00 and $17,267.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,396.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.17 or 0.02089111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.95 or 0.00942250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.12 or 0.03156397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00791937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00057431 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00651428 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00172939 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 9,423,212 coins and its circulating supply is 8,823,212 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

