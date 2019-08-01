Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 101,464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,669,000 after purchasing an additional 403,827 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 36,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.09.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $139.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,305. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.68 and a 52-week high of $144.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a positive return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.