Derby & Company Inc. Purchases New Shares in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Derby & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. WP Carey makes up 0.1% of Derby & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WP Carey by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,938,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $71,249,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WP Carey by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,900,000 after purchasing an additional 796,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WP Carey by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,349,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,703,000 after purchasing an additional 592,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WP Carey by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,768,000 after purchasing an additional 547,179 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

WPC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.73. 5,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,205. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.23.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.42 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 44.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.034 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

