Delta Capital Management LLC Has $602,000 Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,650. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $37.94.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

