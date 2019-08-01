Delta Capital Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.8% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 14,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Medtronic by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.20. 44,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,941. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,274. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.05.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.