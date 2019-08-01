Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $119.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,383. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLA. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other news, Chairman Robert W. Humphreys sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $43,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 514,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,223,872.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Robert W. Humphreys sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $53,157.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 512,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,062,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,961 shares of company stock worth $195,898.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

