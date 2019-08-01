DCC plc (LON:DCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,447.50 ($110.38).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCC shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 9,500 ($124.13) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,350 ($109.11) to GBX 8,450 ($110.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,900 ($103.23) to GBX 7,800 ($101.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

In related news, insider Donal Murphy purchased 2,651 shares of DCC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,025 ($91.79) per share, for a total transaction of £186,232.75 ($243,346.07).

Shares of DCC stock traded down GBX 58 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,904 ($90.21). The stock had a trading volume of 238,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,977.20. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 5,555 ($72.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,450 ($97.35). The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 93.37 ($1.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $44.98. DCC’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

