Davy Asset Management Ltd Takes $319,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,906 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in VMware by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in VMware by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in VMware by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 419,192 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $57,484,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in VMware by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in VMware by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,622 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on VMware from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on VMware from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on VMware from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VMware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.23.

VMW stock opened at $174.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.55. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.33 and a 12-month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 21.50%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,138,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $462,907.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,053 shares of company stock valued at $14,639,696. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.