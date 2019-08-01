Davy Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $710,012,000 after buying an additional 2,532,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $940,354,000 after buying an additional 659,942 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,103.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $59.08 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.