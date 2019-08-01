Davy Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,434 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 47.91%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $173,305.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,730.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hubert Joly sold 600,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $38,705,210.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,994,710 shares of company stock valued at $140,841,959 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

