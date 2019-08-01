Davy Asset Management Ltd Makes New $263,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 67.2% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $165.90 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $73.47 and a twelve month high of $176.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.33, for a total value of $67,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,216.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 833 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.69, for a total transaction of $131,355.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,355.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,813 shares of company stock valued at $13,406,189. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $133.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $103.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

