Davy Asset Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 40,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $126.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

NYSE:LOW opened at $101.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.