Davy Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,029,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,066,000 after purchasing an additional 231,072 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,096,000 after purchasing an additional 546,307 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.84 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.49.

In related news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christi Shaw sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $887,569.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $97.53 and a twelve month high of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

