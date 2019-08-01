DATA Tops 1-Day Volume of $308,447.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. DATA has a total market cap of $8.68 million and $308,447.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DATA has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One DATA token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00274214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.90 or 0.01394404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00112962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000548 BTC.

About DATA

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,199,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, Huobi, DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

