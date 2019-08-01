Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Dana has raised its dividend by an average of 20.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dana to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.
NYSE DAN opened at $16.71 on Thursday. Dana has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63.
In other news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $45,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $43,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.
