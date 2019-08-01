Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Dana has raised its dividend by an average of 20.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dana to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

NYSE DAN opened at $16.71 on Thursday. Dana has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Dana had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $45,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $43,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

