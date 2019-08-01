DAEX 24-Hour Volume Hits $843,478.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. DAEX has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $843,478.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One DAEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $593.92 or 0.05705689 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045483 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000182 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000936 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

