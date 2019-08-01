D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price lifted by Buckingham Research from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.98.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 220,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59. D. R. Horton has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 873.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

