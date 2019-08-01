D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on August 26th

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

D. R. Horton has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. D. R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect D. R. Horton to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

NYSE:DHI opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D. R. Horton to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.98.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.