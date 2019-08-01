D.B. Root & Company LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

VCIT opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.95 and a 52 week high of $90.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

