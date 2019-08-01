D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 325 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 276,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $362.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $373.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

