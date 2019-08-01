D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 2,735 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Koppers worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOP. THB Asset Management bought a new position in Koppers during the first quarter valued at about $8,084,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,090,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Koppers by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 58,825 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Koppers by 11.6% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 488,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Koppers by 7.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 310,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

NYSE KOP opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $434.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.87 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 6,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $197,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,132 shares of company stock worth $355,461 and sold 39,706 shares worth $1,181,189. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

