D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 349,652 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 68,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 129,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $73.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.48.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

