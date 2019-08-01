D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.3% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 438.6% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.94. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $72.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.