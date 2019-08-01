Cypress Semiconductor’s (CY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their hold rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.85 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $23.85 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor to $23.85 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $23.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.96 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, Director Oc Kwon sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $63,552.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,425.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,602 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CY. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

