CYCLEAN Trading Down 37% Over Last Week (CCL)

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One CYCLEAN token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DOBI trade and CoinExchange. CYCLEAN has a market capitalization of $216,112.00 and $9.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CYCLEAN has traded down 37% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00282737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.98 or 0.01425851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00114630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000553 BTC.

About CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN launched on May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. CYCLEAN’s official message board is cycleanio.blogspot.com . CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CYCLEAN’s official website is cyclean.io

CYCLEAN Token Trading

CYCLEAN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLEAN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CYCLEAN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

