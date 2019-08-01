CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

CVR Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -109.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE UAN opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $137.66 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CVR Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

