CVCoin (CVN) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $458,194.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00275674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.01405869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00113143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020822 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000550 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

