CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) CEO Christopher D. Myers Sells 4,600 Shares

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $101,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,436.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVBF stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,965. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.10. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.84. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $24.97.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 142.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 34.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

