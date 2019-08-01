Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY19 guidance to $7.00 to $7.15 EPS.

CW traded down $2.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,487. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $95.23 and a one year high of $141.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $910,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,070. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 836.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

