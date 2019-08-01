Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.82 Million

Analysts expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to post $299.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Curo Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $302.66 million and the lowest is $298.30 million. Curo Group posted sales of $283.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $264.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.32 million. Curo Group had a positive return on equity of 993.52% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Curo Group by 3,582.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Curo Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Curo Group by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Curo Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Curo Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Curo Group stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $12.75. 464,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,690. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $595.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Curo Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

