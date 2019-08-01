Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.29. Curis shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 32,511 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Curis had a negative net margin of 314.07% and a negative return on equity of 729.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of Curis by 97.4% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 396,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 195,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curis by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 38,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Curis by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44,147 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

