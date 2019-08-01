Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Cummins updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Cummins stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.38. 64,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Cummins has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

